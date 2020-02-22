Rodney Whittington

BOURBONNAIS — Rodney F. Whittington, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at the University of Chicago Hospital.
He was born March 29, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and M. Lorraine (Longtin) Whittington. Rodney married Catherine Kanoff on Feb. 14, 1993, in Bradley.
Rodney was a pipefitter from 1965 to 2006 in the Pipefitters Unions 383 in Kankakee, 422 in Joliet, and 597 in Chicago. He retired from Precision Piping Inc. in Kankakee. He had also worked at the LaSalle County Nuclear Power Plant and the Braidwood Nuclear Station. He was an apprentice teacher for the Joliet Local Union.
He was a 1965 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. He designed the cross in front of the school. Rodney also served on the Bishop McNamara School Board and was treasurer of Madcaps.
Rodney was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Moose Lodge.
He enjoyed going to Salisbury Beach and watching “Star Trek.” Rodney was also active on the Homeowners Board at Trotter’s Chase in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are five sons and three daughters-in-law, Blake Whittington, of Bradley, Wade Whittington, of Bradley, Rodney and April Whittington, of Bradley, Nicholas Whittington, of Bourbonnais, and Keith and Amber Whittington, of Virginia Beach, Va.; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Ann and Rob Wendlick, of Bourbonnais, Anita and Stephen Houde, of Batavia, Nadine Whittington, of Bradley, and Monica Whittington, of Kankakee; two stepsons, Jerry Glendye, of Boston, Mass., and Brandon Glendye, of Asheville, N.C.; 18 grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Tim Mullady, of Bourbonnais; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Alvin Whittington, of Kankakee, and Francis “Bud” and Deborah Whittington, of Kankakee; and mother of his children, Carol Whittington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Dan Lydon will officiate. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
