AROMA PARK — Rodney Reed “Rockin Rodney” Trumble, 70, of Aroma Park, passed away Thursday (Oct. 7, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 19, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Arthur and Ardys (Reed) Trumble.
Rodney was the owner of Rockin Rodney’s Bar. He also owned the Merchant Street News Stand. Rodney worked at Winnies in Aroma Park. He was a member of the Aroma Park Boat Club.
He enjoyed bowling, boating and watching NASCAR. Rodney was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
Rodney loved his two dogs, Clairabell and Roxy.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Misty Trumble, of Martinton; six grandchildren, Jason, Dalton, Jayce, Chloe, Delana and Erica; one sister and brother-in-law, Melody and Larry Forbes, of Tennessee; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Trumble, of Aroma Park, Terry and Janie Trumble, of Buckingham, and Scott and Cheryl Trumble, of Kankakee; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one granddaughter, Monte Michelle Trumble.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Aroma Park Boat Club, Aroma Park.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.