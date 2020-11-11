MOMENCE — Rodney L. “Rocky” Keen, 85, of Momence, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Grant Park, the son of Martin L. and Stella Bilyard Keen. Rocky married Rose M. Hausbeck on Feb. 25, 1956, in Grant Park. She preceded him in death April 9, 2019.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Roxanne) Keen, of Momence, and Mark (JoAnne) Keen, of Momence; three daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie (Dale) Neal, of Bradley, Candy (Bosco) Martin, of Momence, and Kelly (David) Cantwell, of Momence; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly (Rich) Lewis, of Kentucky, and Janet (John) Murphy, of Georgia; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four sisters, Barbara Boomsma, Marleene Quattrocchi, Sharon Sylvester and Christine Miller; and one granddaughter, Cassie Keen.
Rocky had previously worked at Carter Wallace in Momence, and retired from Sears, Roebuck and Co. as an appliance technician in Merrillville, Ind., and continued to work at Frank’s Appliance Center in Bradley.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a sergeant from 1954 to 1957.
Rocky was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
He coached football, baseball and softball. He assisted in starting the girl’s traveling softball team in Momence. Rocky supported all of his family and friends at sporting events. He took great pride in maintaining a perfect yard and loved being in his pool with his family. He especially cherished family time.
A private visitation and funeral service will be at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
