BOURBONNAIS — Rodney Jon McCoy, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 20, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of Dennis and Janis (Stigen) McCoy.
Surviving are his sister, Denise (Scott) Grise, of Manteno; a nephew, Mitchell Grise, of Bourbonnais; a niece, Megan Grise, of Manteno; and a great-niece, Luna, of Manteno.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and several aunts and uncles.
Rodney enjoyed antiques, jukeboxes, and old Hollywood. He was a hairdresser and former owner of Rodney Jon’s P.O.H. He was known for being a precision colorist and back combing extraordinaire. He was a kind and gentle soul.
“The higher the hair, the closer to Heaven.”
A small private family service was held, due to COVID-19.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
