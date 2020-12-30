Rodney Danielson

BOURBONNAIS — Rodney B. Danielson, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 29, 1944, in Rockford, the son of C.E. Theodore and Estetta E. (Berkland) Danielson.
Rodney worked for 34 years at General Mills. He held the positions of chemical research engineer, maintenance engineer, project manager and principal engineer. Rodney worked in Minneapolis, Minn., Ossining, N.Y., and Kankakee, beginning in 1972 and until his retirement.
He was a graduate of Rockford West High School, Rockford, and a 1967 graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering.
Rodney was an avid Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Vikings fan.
Surviving are several cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, his twin, David, and Phillip; and one sister, Suzanne.
Per Rodney’s request, no public services will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Willmar, Minn.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
