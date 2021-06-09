Rodger Gilreath

KANKAKEE — Rodger D. Gilreath, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (June 6, 2021) at his home.
He was born March 21, 1954, in Atlanta, Ga., the son of Charles W. and Juanita F. (Porter) Gilreath. Rodger married Karen Keryger on Aug. 5, 1972, in Cicero. She preceded him in death July 26, 2007.
Rodger was a jack of all trades. He was a machinist professionally and most recently worked at Peddinghaus and Station Street Tap as the singing bartender. Rodger worked extremely hard to provide for his family.
Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Jankowicz, of Kankakee, and Sean Gilreath (Candice Martinez), of Kankakee; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Christine and Alderson Muncy, of Kankakee, and Leslie and David Jensen, of Kankakee; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Brenda Gail and Floyd “Chico” Parks, of Warsaw, Ind., and Carol Ann White, of Alabama; three brothers, Robert Wayne Masiers, of Mississippi, Charles D. Gilreath, of Alabama, and Johnny Stringham, of Illinois; many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a couple of great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Edward Kreyger, of Kankakee; and two sisters-in-law, Judith and James O’Donnell, of Kankakee, and Stamatia “Jean,” of Coal City.
In addition to his wife, Karen Gilreath, he was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Roger Gilreath and Jason Gilreath.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, also at the funeral home.
If not fully vaccinated, face masks and social distancing are requested.
The Rev. Mike Seed will officiate the service. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
