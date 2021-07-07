Robin Johnson

BUCKINGHAM — Robin R. Johnson, 58, of Buckingham, passed away June 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 10, 1962, in Cook County, the daughter of Robert and June (Ashline) Lackey. Robin married Jamy Johnson on Sept. 17, 1983.
Robin had worked for Kankakee Federal, the State Bank of Herscher and the Buckingham Post Office.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time around her pool in the summer. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was known as “Aunt Robin” to many people.
Surviving are her husband, Jamy Johnson, of Buckingham; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Aaron and Lindsey Johnson, of Bourbonnais, and Brett Johnson, of Buckingham; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her sister, Aloha Travelstead.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.