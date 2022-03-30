robin bragg

Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult,
especially on west to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and
thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
BOURBONNAIS — Robin Lynn Bragg (Trepanier), of Bourbonnais, entered into eternal rest Saturday (March 26, 2022).
Robin was born Oct. 11, 1960, the daughter of Connie Perry and Darwin Trepanier (deceased).
Robin was an exceptional mother who could not be prouder of her three sons. She was always involved in every life accomplishment and sporting event. She was their biggest fan. Robin’s heart was bursting with love for her mother, children, grandson, sisters, niece, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a woman of great compassion for any person or animal who was honored to know her. Her impact on this world will continue to shine. She was everything to everyone. Robin enjoyed documenting all life’s events through her home films and poetry. She was so talented in this way and they all will be treasured forever.
Surviving are her mother, Connie Perry; her sons, James, Travis and Blake Bragg; her beloved grandson, Jayden Bragg, who was her world; her companion, Shannon Elsey; sisters, Becky Jostes and Brenda (Jim) Scott; nephews, Scott and Brandon; niece, Danielle; and great-nieces and great- nephew, McKenna, Ellie and Myles.
A celebration of life will be Monday, April 4, at Tri-Star Clubhouse, 43 E 5000N Road, Bourbonnais (corner of Route 45 and 5000N Road). The memorial visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.