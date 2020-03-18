MOMENCE — Robin Irene Borggren, 49, was born on Nov. 1, 1970, the daughter of Charles Garrett and Marguerite Depoister, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Robin passed away at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, on Thursday (March 12, 2020).
Preceding her in death were both of her parents; as well as two nephews, Billy Wolford and Jason Hazard.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Linea (Jeffrey) Carroll; and one grandson, Fredrick Carroll. Also surviving are four siblings, Paula (Bill) Wolford, Charles (Damon) Garrett, Kevin (Edith) Garrett, and Danny (Christine) Garrett; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
A proud Momence resident, Robin graduated from Momence High School in 1988, while working at Helen’s Pizza. During her time at Helen’s Pizza, she met her now ex-husband, Michael Borggren. The two shared a loving home and were dedicated parents. During her marriage, Robin found happiness in being a stay-at-home mother and babysitter. As her daughter grew, Robin was able to find success working for two local businesses, The Progress Reporter and Van Drunen Farms.
Robin was always full of life. She treated everyone as a friend and her smile brought comfort to everyone she encountered. Her greatest smiles, though, were reserved for her daughter, her son-in-law, and her grandson. Her ability to find joy in the simple things, afforded her the sunniest of dispositions. Little things like taking a drive with her favorite music playing or shopping delighted her soul. Her optimism, her laughter, and her award-winning smile will be missed by many, especially those who loved her best.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be planned for a later date.
Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
