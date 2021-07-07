Robin Barnett

KANKAKEE — Robin James Barnett, 61, of Kankakee, passed away June 29, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born March 21, 1960, in Mishawaka, Ind., the son of James and Anita Burelison Barnett. Robin married Dena Osman on Sept. 5, 1981, at Bethel Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.
Robin had been a mechanic at Illinois Transport in Bedford Park.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, ice skating, playing hockey, watching sports and most of all, spending time with family.
Surviving are his wife, Dena Barnett, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Chris Norton, of Kankakee; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sherry and Dave Parks, of Bonfield, and Tonya and David McNees-Talsma, of Chicago; four brothers and one sister-in-law, Jeff Barnett, of Manteno, Dawyane Barnett, of Limestone, Jimmy and Hilda Barnett, of Watseka, and Steven Barnett, of Danforth; father-in-law, Harold Osman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Austin Barnett; one sister, Tina Barnett; one sister-in-law, Jodi Barnett; mother-in-law, Marda Osman; and one nephew, Jared Parks.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
