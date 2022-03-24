DEMOTTE, Ind. — Roberta “Sue” Frahm, 73, of DeMotte, Ind., and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (March 22, 2022), at her home, after a long fight with spinocerebellar ataxia.
She was born March 8, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert Sterling and Delilah Hazel Cryier Hammond. She married Jerry Wayne Frahm on June 4, 1966, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death March 29, 2011.
Surviving are her daughters, Tina Frahm, of DeMotte, Ind. (the late Jeff Dombrowski), and Dawn (Mark) Dieckman, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Torrie Frahm, Cole Frahm, Jena Dombrowski, Eric Haberkorn and Sydney Dieckman; two great-grandchildren, Sabrina Carolyn Rose Parish and Jax McQuinn; two sisters, Donna Burton, of Bradley, and Carol Hammond, of Florida; and one brother, Jim Hammond, of Florida.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Josephine Coy; and brother-in-law, Ronald Burton.
She was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
Roberta enjoyed reading, especially mystery stories, collecting bells and antique glass and going to auctions. She loved cooking and baking and hosting parties for her family, friends and neighborhood children. Roberta also liked coloring and drawing, listening to music and was known to sew amazing Halloween costumes for family members. She was a wonderful “Gamma” to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved dearly.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26, until shortly before 11 a.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence. The funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at nearby St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Private inurnment will be in Sherburnville Cemetery, Grant Park.