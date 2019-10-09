Robert “Bob” Zasada, 61, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at his home.
He was born July 23, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Robert Sr. and Sharon Suprenant Zasada.
Bob worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for 11 years. He also worked at Nucor Steel for 25 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed fishing, sports and was a ham radio operator.
Surviving are his wife, Ann (Foster) Zasada, of Manteno; his mother, Sharon Kingery, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Dana Byers, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Brian Sr. and Madonna Zasada, of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
