Robert Thomas Zapf, 25, of Rochester, Minn., passed away June 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born March 24, 1994, in Michigan City, Ind., the son of Jere and Debra Zapf.
Robert is survived by his mother, Debra; two sisters, Natalie and Leslie; and grandfather, Daryl Longfellow.
Preceding him in death were his father, Jere; and grandmother, Lillian Haggarty-Zapf.
Robert was a loving son, brother and friend who will be missed dearly.
A service celebrating Robert’s life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, with the Rev. Michael Hanel officiating.
