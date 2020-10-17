Robert Witham

KANKAKEE — Robert P. Witham, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee.
He was born June 3, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Robert C. and Mary (Mancuso) Witham. Robert married Joan Guynn on Feb. 1, 1964, in Kankakee.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a printer for The Daily Journal, Kankakee. He was also a mason.
Robert enjoyed photography and antiques and collectibles, particularly collecting baseball cards and sports memorabilia.
He was a past member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Joan Witham, of Kankakee; two daughters, Joyce Cleary, of El Paso, and Laura Witham, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Matthew Cleary, Jason Cleary, Curtis Cleary, Michael Matuszewski and Michelle Matuszewski; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mike (Debbie) Hanrahan, of Palm Bay, Fla., and James (Monica) Hanrahan, of Crystal Lake; two sisters, Sandra (John) Mazzuchi, of Bradley, and Patsy Smith, of Harrisburg; four brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Scott Stevens; one brother, Allen Witham; and one sister, Juanita Papineau.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 also at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
