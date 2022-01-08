Robert White

BRADLEY — Robert “Papa” White, 65, of Bradley, was reunited with his son in Heaven on Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022).
He was born Aug. 10, 1956, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Lloyd “Wayne” White and Louise Nelson. Robert married Marilyn Stutz in 1977, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Robert worked at Gould Battery in Kankakee, until its closing. He owned and managed several properties in the Kankakee area.
He loved being outdoors and enjoyed nature walks and road trips. Robert was a “Jack-of-all trades” and had a tremendous sense of humor and exuded positivity. He was a man of unmeasurable patience.
Surviving are his wife of more than 40 years, Marilyn White, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Ryan Braun, of Naperville; his mother, Louise Nelson, of Texas; his siblings, Dale and Dorenda White, of Hawaii, Carolyn Morton, of Texas, Jerry White, of Colorado, Kevin and Sheila White, of Colorado, Thomas and Holly White, of Texas, Michael White, of Gurnee, and Kenneth and Kathy White, of Texas; two grandchildren, Parker Harrison and Adelyn Braun; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father, Lloyd White; one son, Joshua White; and his stepfather, Larry Nelson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the family wishes, to go toward a college fund for his grandchildren.
