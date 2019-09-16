Robert Eugene “Bob” Weller, 87, of Dwight, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at his home surrounded by family members.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dwight. The Rev. Chrissy Salser will officiate. Per Bob’s request, cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will follow in Round Grove Cemetery, Round Grove Township. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Military funeral honors will be rendered by the local Dwight military funeral honor guard.
Bob was born at home on the Round Grove Township family farm on Nov. 4, 1931, the son of Anton H. and Ethel M. Bunting Weller.
He graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1949 and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly J. Andrews. Their wedding ceremony was held at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on May 25, 1952. They enjoyed 67 years of matrimony. She survives.
They were blessed with three children, who also survive, Curtis L. (Nancy C.) Weller, of Lincoln, Neb., Brad A. Weller, of Gurnee, and Carrie A. Weller (Thomas E.) Cahill, of Dwight. Also surviving are grandchildren, Timothy (Sarah) Weller, of Omaha, Neb., Geoffrey Weller, of Lincoln, Neb., Jeremy Weller, of Vernon Hills, Jennifer (Brad) Camden, of Wheaton, Chelsea (Brian) Reuhl, of Lake Zurich, Corinne Cahill, of Dwight, Kyle Cahill, of Dwight, and Annie Cahill, of Chicago; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Hannah, Jack, Emma, Nora, Franklin and Evelyn.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, John E. Weller and A. LaVern Weller; and two sisters, Mary E. Weller and E. Eileen Weller Hampton.
Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1954 and served as its custodian for 36 years.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, for most of 1952 and 1953.
In September 1955, he started with the U.S. Post Office in Dwight and retired from there in November 1989. Bob was then a bus driver for Turner Bus Service and Odell Grade School, and provided building and grounds maintenance for Kankakee Federal Savings, Centrue and then Midland States banks in Dwight.
He was a 66-year member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and served on their funeral honor guard for numerous years.
Bob enjoyed participating in baseball, fast-pitch softball, bowling and golfing leagues over the years. He also was a member of the St. Peter’s men’s club and dartball team, and the Dwight Danish Brotherhood Lodge 34.
The family would like to extend “A big thank you to Hospice of Kankakee Valley and Absolute Home Care gals.”
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dwight.
Please sign his online guestbook at hagermemorial.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!