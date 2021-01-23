Robert VadeBoncouer

BRADLEY — Robert A. “Bob” VadeBonCouer, 57, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
He was born July 2, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Dwayne and Viola (Buck) VadeBonCouer.
Bob was a computer programmer.
He was an avid bowler and had multiple 300 games and an 800 series. He enjoyed golfing and horse racing. He was very active and involved in his nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Surviving are his father, Dwayne VadeBonCouer, of Carson, Calif.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Richard and Dawn VadeBonCouer, of Kankakee, Tim VadeBonCouer, of Elmhurst, and Gary and Nancy VadeBonCouer, of Bradley; two nieces, Allie (Jordan) Fox and Michelle VadeBonCouer; and five nephews, Tyler VadeBonCouer, Nick VadeBonCouer, Dwayne (Brittany) VadeBonCouer, Josh VadeBonCouer and Jack VadeBonCouer.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
