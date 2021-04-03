LIMESTONE — Robert J. Siawrys Sr., 82, of Limestone, passed away March 28, 2021, at Harvest View Senior Citizens’ Living in Herscher.
Robert was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Joseph and Pearl Cote Siawrys. He married Janeice Duda on Nov. 17, 1964, in Cullom. She preceded him in death March 28, 2006.
He retired from working at Wisco Envelopes. Robert had also worked at Roper for many years until it closed.
Robert loved to travel. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports and activities.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Robert was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are one son, Robert Siawrys Jr. (Lori), of Kankakee; one daughter, Jodi Goodrich, of Limestone; two grandchildren, Zachary Goodrich (Sara) and Nicholas Goodrich (Tyler); one stepgrandson, Andrew Goodrich; and his special friend, Sandy Deatherage.
In addition to his wife, preceding him in death were his parents and son-in-law, Dan Goodrich.
Private family services will be held.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Limestone Fire Department or Uplifted Care Hospice, Kankakee.
