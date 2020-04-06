Robert Riley

DONOVAN — Robert D. Riley, 65, of Donovan, passed away March 30, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.
He was born July 1, 1954, in Metropolis, the son of Robert E. Riley and Shirley Juanita Bean. Robert married Rachelle Roush on Aug. 6, 1999, in Kankakee. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Devon Lamar, of Missouri, and Jacob Riley, of Donovan; two stepdaughters, Laura Tatro, of Momence, and Brittney Edwards, of Donovan; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Trisha and Cathy.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Mary Jo.
Robert worked as a custodian and a CNA at Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He enjoyed bird watching, woodworking, fishing and he loved animals.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
