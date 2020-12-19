Robert Reich

BOURBONNAIS — Robert “Bob” D. Reich, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary.
Bob was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Decatur, the son of Carl and Edna. While growing up in Decatur, he enjoyed playing sports, hopping the rail cars to get to the other side of town, and a deep love of his grandparents with whom he was particularly close.
In 1949, Bob arrived in the Kankakee area to attend Olivet Nazarene College. While at Olivet, Bob shared his beautiful tenor voice as a member of Orpheus Choir and traveled in a men’s quartet, ministering to Nazarene churches around the Midwest. It was at Olivet he met the love of his life, Mary, and upon seeing her for the very first time, told one of his friends, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.”
They were married Aug. 15, 1953, celebrating 67 years of marriage at the time of his death.
He went to work at Sears Roebuck Co. and retired as home fashions department manager with a tenure of 38 years.
Bob and Mary’s family grew with the arrival of daughter Pam (Ted), grandchildren Drew (Cristina) and Briana (Samuel); son, Rob (Caroline); and daughter Beth (Andrea), grandchildren Peyton, Bennett, and Emerson.
He was a member of College Church of the Nazarene, Boubonnais, for many years and enjoyed participating in the Chancel Choir each Sunday. His love of music and singing sustained him until the end.
For 25 years, Bob served on the Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 Board of Education, many of those years as board president. His service to Illinois school stakeholders increased as he participated in Three Rivers region leadership. He served as president of the Illinois School Board Association from 1992 to 1994, and traveled extensively to ensure a quality education for each child in the State of Illinois.
Bob’s life will be celebrated at a later date when circumstances allow.
Memorials may be made to College Church of the Nazarene: Building Fund, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais, IL 60914
Bob will always be remembered for a smile on his face, kind words from his lips, and a song in his heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!