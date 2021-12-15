BRADLEY — Robert Penley, 54, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born April 11, 1967, in Kankakee, the son of Harvey and Sharon (Lade) Penley. On May 16, 1987, he married Tari Henerberg at First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.
Robert was a youth pastor for River Valley Christian Followship in Bourbonnais. He led several youth missions over the years. Robert’s most inspiring mission trips were to Mexico and New Mexico. Robert worked for Taylor Chrysler Dodge of Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Tari; five children, Joshua (Dana) Penley, of Beijing, China, Victoria (Jacob) Morgan, of Bourbonnais, Caleb Penley, Luke Penley and Ethan Penley, of Bradley; brother, Harvey (Marla) Penley Jr., of Indiana; and two grandchildren, Evelyn and Ty Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mallory Penley.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, with the service to follow shortly after that beginning at 11 a.m., also at the church. The Rev. Derick Miller and the Rev. Andy Hamilton will officiate.
Continued prayers are appreciated.
Memorials can be made to the family wishes.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.