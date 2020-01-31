Robert A. Peacock, 97, of Cottonwood, Ariz., passed away Jan. 15, 2020.
He was born April 8, 1922, in Morris, the son of Charles Peacock and Lillian Robinson.
Robert was a farmer. He was also employed with Illinois Bell Telephone Company and worked the winters part time at AO Smith and Olinkraft. He was a member of the Arizona Flywheelers, Lions Club, Moose and Elk Clubs, Illinois Farm Bureau, Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and the Antique Automobile Club of America.
His hobbies included restoring vintage automobiles and engines, and the Engine Club in which he stated that they were “A great group of guys.” He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching the Red Rocks of Sedona and the colorful birds in the yard..
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Peacock.
Surviving are his daughters, Carol D. Peacock, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Debra J. Arroyo (Ramiro), of Craig, Colo.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Arizona Flywheelers, P.O. Box 2012, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 and/or Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 516, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Services in Arizona were held Jan. 27 at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood. A reception followed.
