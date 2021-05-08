Robert Olshefski

MANTENO — Robert M. “Bobby” Olshefski, 61, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (May 5, 2021), surrounded by his family.
He was born June 2, 1959, in Schenectady, N.Y., the son of Richard B. and Betty Jean (Pobanz) Olshefski.
Bobby was a 1978 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee. He took the most pride in his U.S. Navy days in the early ’80s. Bobby enjoyed watching old TV shows, including the old westerns and mysteries. He was a Bears and Cubs fan. Bobby made friends easily, and enjoyed getting to know his neighbors. He was interested in people and loved knowing what was going on in the world. His favorite pastime was playing Yahtzee with his sister and reading the newspaper.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his siblings, Tom (Cheryl) Olshefski, of Manteno, Mary Cox, of Manteno, Richard Jr. (Cathy) Olshefski, of Manteno, John (Laurie) Olshefski, of Panama City Beach, Fla., James (Shawna) Olshefski, of Sherman Oaks, Calif., Kathy (John) Riberdy, of Manteno, and Matthew (Debra) Olshefski, of Gilbert Ariz.; numerous nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph’s Church, Manteno Outreach Program.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
