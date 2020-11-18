robert morrow

KANKAKEE — Robert Austin Morrow, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, in Savoy.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Per the CDC guidelines, a face mask should be worn and social distancing observed.
Robert was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Bolivar, Tenn., to the union of George Sr. and Annie Vaught Morrow.
He graduated from Kankakee High School in June of 1954. In 2001, he graduated from the Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, Ga., with a certificate in theology.
Robert served in the U.S. Air Force and in 1958 he was honorably discharged.
He married Jean (Fields) Tinsley on July 3, 1964, in Kankakee.
Robert worked at several jobs prior to ComEd as a customer service representative and later retired after 30-plus years of service.
His hobbies included golfing and attending sporting events with family. He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
Robert was a long-time member of the Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church where he served in a number of capacities, including chairman of the Board of Trustees, choir member, and he especially enjoyed delivering meals for the Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Eric A. Morrow, of Champaign, and Osborn (Mary) Tinsley III, of Steger; one daughter, Iva Jan Velma, of Kankakee; one brother, Burland Morrow Sr., of Kankakee; one granddaughter, Kila Pickett, of Kankakee; one great-granddaughter, Kiana Pickett, of Dallas, Texas; and one great-grandson, Tahj Bradley-Bey, of Kankakee; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends,
Preceding him in death were his parents; former wife, Jean D. Morrow; brother, George Morrow Jr.; and sister, Elizabeth Morrow.
