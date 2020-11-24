robert mccullough

WATSEKA -– Longtime Iroquois County farmer Robert Earl “Bob” McCullough, 90, of Watseka, passed away peacefully Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) at his home.
He was born March 15, 1930, in Essex, the son of Thomas James “T.J.” and Myra Mary Latz McCullough. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Bratcher, on Dec. 10, 1950; celebrating nearly 70 years of marriage. The couple had six children.
The family lived in rural Sheldon and Iroquois before returning to his childhood home in Watseka. He was a grain and livestock farmer and sold Cargill Seed.
Bob enjoyed bowling, camping and taking family vacations with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Love of family was at the top of his list. His family became an important part of the McCullough-Latz Family Reunion each June in Watseka, and the McCullough Family Christmas dinner. His annual Labor Day weekend at “the campground” on his Old Texas farm near the Iroquois River was always well-attended by family and friends.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Iroquois and the First Presbyterian Church of Watseka.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Mae Bratcher McCullough, of Watseka; one son, Daniel Robin (Ellen) McCullough, of Watseka; three daughters, Janet Lin Anderson, of Sheldon, Judy Mae Bingman, of Champaign, and Patti Jo Jenkins (Robert Taylor), of Salem; five grandchildren, Amy (Dennis) Hofbauer, of Mahomet, Bobbi (Chance Clatterbuck) McCullough, of Milford, Sarah (Ron Vlach) Johnson, of Urbana, Jenny Mae Howard, of Carmi, and Wil Robert Bingman, of Urbana; 10 great-grandchildren, Carrie Riston, Brianna Hamm, Deanna Auxier, Hannah and Arthur Hofbauer, Kayla, Allison and Jacqueline McCullough, and Alexis and Gage Vogel; two sisters, Barbara Walter, of Mishawaka, Ind., and Doris (John) Ash, of Lebanon, Ind.; several nieces and nephews, including Alan Bratcher, of Watseka, and Eric Bratcher, of Heyworth, Calif.; along with several additional nieces and nephews and family friends.
Preceding him in death were one infant son, John Robert McCullough; one daughter, Brenda Joyce Haven; one grandson, Christopher Daniel McCullough; one brother-in-law raised with the family, Artie Bratcher; one son-in-law, Dr. Keith Jenkins; six brothers and their wives, Virgil (Zelma) McCullough, Lawrence (Hattie) McCullough, Samuel (Hazel) McCullough, Levi (Verla) McCullough, Thomas (Norma) McCullough, and toddler Thomas James McCullough; five sisters and their husbands, Arvilla (Buck) Foltz, Velma (Eddie) Larson, Mary (Ray) Sturm, Delorous (Joe) Guard, and infant Dorothy McCullough; and one additional brother-in-law, Charles Walter.
Private family services will be Tuesday, with interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope Cemetery Care Fund, Cabery.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
