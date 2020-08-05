Robert Lynch

KANKAKEE — Robert “Bob” E. Lynch, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Paxton, the son of Robert C. and Frances B. (Swenson) Lynch. Bob married Shirley Temple on Oct. 22, 1961, at Asbury United Methodist Church.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper.
Bob was a Union Sheet Metal worker for S.M.A.R.T. Local 265 for more than 50 years and retired in 1996. He enjoyed rides in the country and was a Green Bay Packers fan. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and also a lifetime member of the ISRA. His favorite pastime activities were breakfast and luncheons with fellow union retirees. He also enjoyed visiting and traveling with family and friends and visits from his grand dogs.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley, of Kankakee; a daughter, Trish (Robert Mix) Knipfer, of Dawson; two nieces, Susan (Michael) Barber, of Lindenhurst, and Debbi Short, of Indianapolis, Ind.; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Lynch.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, until the 12:30 funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Cremation will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Limestone Fire Department.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
