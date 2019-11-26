Robert “Bob” F. Lesch, 97, of Watseka, passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
He was born Sept. 17, 1922, on the family farm west of Papineau, the son of Henry J. and Josephine (O’Donnell) Lesch. His parents preceded him in death. Bob married Luella Burgess on Feb. 16, 1946, in St. Anne. She preceded him in death May 19, 2008.
Surviving are one daughter, Mary Decker, of Watseka; two grandchildren, Sarah Decker, of Rockford, and Saul D. (Sandy) Decker, of Elizabethtown, Ky.; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Decker, of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Jacob (Lauren) Decker, of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Mr. Lesch was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka. He was primarily a dairy farmer in the Papineau area and loved animals. Robert was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, University of Illinois Basketball fan, and in his younger days was an avid bowler. He never knew a stranger.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
