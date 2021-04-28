Robert Leek

BOURBONNAIS — Robert E. “Big Bob” Leek, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 24, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 11, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of William E. and Annis (Lowe) Leek. Robert married Roxanna Smith on June 2, 1973, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Bob was a foreman at Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee.
He loved to golf and watch The Masters. He enjoyed fishing trips and going to the dirt races with his family. Bob also loved to cook.
Bob coached Bradley Bourbonnais Little League for more than 20 years. He loved going to watch his grandchildren’s games. He would support his family no matter how big or small the ask was. “Big Bob” was a devoted and loving husband, father, precious “Papa,” and the best uncle and friend.
Surviving are his wife, Roxanna Leek, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Brad Perzee, of Ashkum; one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Jen Leek, of Batavia; five grandchildren, Alexis Perzee, Carly Perzee, Brady Perzee, Jack Whetsel and Grace Whetsel; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Nancy Martin, of Kankakee, Randy Surprenant, of Chebanse, and Leroy (Sandy) Smith, of Kankakee; and nieces and nephews, Tammy Lancaster, Toni Bolling, Austin Smith, Lyndsey Milton, Kari Gosteli, Kyle Surprenant and Roxanne Leclair.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Billy Leek.
