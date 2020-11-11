BOURBONNAIS — Robert Lee “Bob” Latham, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020), peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 4, 1945, in Maryville, Tenn., the son of William “Bill” and Ruth Cummings Latham.
Bob married Karen Riddle on July 24, 1964, in Kankakee.
He had been a maintenance supervisor at KARMA. Bob had also worked in maintenance at Bunge Edible Oil.
Bob served as a Bourbonnais Trustee from 1986 to 2001.
From 2001 to 2008, Bob served as the Mayor of Bourbonnais.
When interviewed for The Daily Journal in 2008, Robert was asked what his greatest success was, he answered, “I married a wonderful lady 42 years ago. Today we have 3 grown children, and 7 grandchildren. That is my greatest achievement.”
Bob was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Latham, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Brian and Patty Latham, of Noblesville, Ind., and Rodney “Bird” Latham, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and one son-in-law, Dixie and Tom Simeur, of Westchester, Ohio; one sister, Ruthie Domagalla, of Dickson, Tenn.; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Linda Hodges, of Bourbonnais, Porter and Brenda Latham, of Vienna, Johnny and Joyce Latham, of Bourbonnais, and Rick Latham, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Riley and Susan Simeur, of Mason, Ohio, Molly Simeur, of Marco Island, Fla., Libby Simeur (Ian Pennington), of Westchester, Ohio, Jake Latham, of Noblesville, Ind., Jack Latham, of Bloomington, Ind., Wesley Latham and William Latham. Bob was also the favorite uncle of 19 nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, William and Mary Latham, Tom Latham and Pam Latham; three sisters, Nancy Arseneau, Betty McClanahan and Dixielyn Latham; two nephews, David Dixon and Zachary Mayer; and one niece, Jennifer Olson.
Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
As per the most recent COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be a limited number of guests paying their respects in the funeral home at a time. In advance, the staff and family thank you for your patience and cooperation.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Private family funeral services will be held. The Rev. Chad Ozee will officiate the ceremony.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Miller Healthcare, Riverside Orthopedics, and Riverside Medical Center. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Uplifted Care and Dr. Keith Moss for their support.
