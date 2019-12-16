Robert LaFontaine passed away suddenly Friday morning (Dec. 13, 2019). With his passing, his wife, Regina, lost a loving husband of 61 years; his three daughters, Lisa, Patti and Jeanine, lost their beloved father; Kankakee County lost an active member of the community, and the Cubs and Bears lost a life-long fan.
He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Knox, Ky., where he met the love of his life, and in 1958, he married Regina Grant, of Louisville, Ky.
Bob retired from the Kankakee Water Company after 35 years of service. He was a past president of the Kankakee Exchange Club and St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society, a volunteer at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, and a member of the Bradley Police Pension Board. He so enjoyed his second career — working for 17 years with the Schreffler Funeral Homes family.
He leaves three beautiful daughters and their families, Lisa and Brad Black, of Chicago, Patricia and Neal Seidenberg, of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Jeanine and Mark Paschke, also of Ft. Collins. He will also be missed by his six brilliant and hard-working grandchildren, Nicholas and Madeline Black, Alex and Ethan Seidenberg, and Jack and Ella Paschke.
Bob loved a good story and a good Manhattan, and Sundays at 4:00 with his cousin, Tom Minor, and his wife, Judy, will never be the same. So... gather together with your family and friends .... at 4:00 on a Sunday, or any time — fix yourselves a good cocktail, tell each other stories, enjoy each other’s company and think of Bob.
To join his family in remembering Bob, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 pm , Monday, Dec. 16, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday, Dec. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
