Robert Kooy

GRANT PARK — Robert A. Kooy, 87, of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (May 18, 2021).
He was the beloved husband of Nelvina M. Kooy (nee Zeilenga); loving father of Patricia (William) Bubness, Donald (Valarie) Kooy, Darrell (Michelle) Kooy, James (Deborah) Kooy and Cynthia (Mark) Ipema; cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and “great” grandfather of 26 great-grandchildren. He was the dear brother of Clarence Jr. (Helen) Kooy, the late Paul (Kathleen) Kooy and Ruth (Steve) Schuler; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence and Kate Kooy; and his brother, Paul Kooy.
Bob was a lifetime farmer, he retired from construction and was an excellent woodworker. He enjoyed gardening, golfing and spending time with friends and family. Bob was loved dearly by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Momence Funeral Chapel, 203 North Locust St., Momence. An additional time for visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, until the 10:30 a.m. Funeral service at Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 4132 IL-1, Momence. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
