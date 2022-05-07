BRAIDWOOD — Robert W. Koff, 76, of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (May 3, 2022) at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.
He was born Aug. 19, 1945, in Chicago, the son of Edward and Victoria (nee Martinaitis) Koff. His parents preceded him in death.
Robert graduated from Lisle High School with the class of 1963.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War.
He retired from working at Jefferson Jr. High School in Woodridge, after many years of employment within the maintenance department.
Robert loved spending time on the water, whether it was fishing or boating. He also enjoyed classic cars, corvettes and rooting for the Chicago Bears and Cubs.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Debora (nee Mercer) Koff, of Braidwood, whom he married Dec. 21, 1991, in Joliet; five children, Melissa Koff, of Frankfort, Robert (Jennifer) Koff, of Minooka, Victoria Krause, of Woodridge, Kathy (Shane Lindsey) Craft, of Ransom, and Brandon (Michelle) Quirk, of Crest Hill; 11 grandchildren; three brothers, Allen Koff, of Channahon, Jerry Koff, of Brookfield, and Edward Koff, of California; daughter-in-law, Michelle Quirk, of Joliet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceding in death by a son, Michael Quirk.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Funeral services will begin with a procession leaving the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, and proceeding to Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood, for the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.