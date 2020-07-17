ST. ANNE — Robert W. Knickrehm, 76, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Harvey, the son of Harvey and Esther VanDerAa Knickrehm. Robert married Judith Lanoue on June 27, 1964, in Manteno. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Renee (Brian) Hess, of Momence; one son and daughter-in-law, Dewayne (Kellie) Knickrehm, of St. Anne; one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Gus) Voigt, of Grant Park; and six grandchildren, Gina (Kyle) Lewis, Nathan Hess, Ashton Knickrehm, Dakota Knickrehm, Harley Knickrehm and Dominick Knickrehm.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one grandson, Christopher Hess.
Robert was a retired truck mechanic for Loitz Brothers for 18 years and Belson Steel for 10 years in Kankakee.
He was a member of United Church of Christ in Grant Park, the Moose Lodge, the Illinois National Anglers Association, the Prairie State Sam Club, and a member of the Teamster Union Local 701.
Robert also served as an assistant chief of the Grant Park Fire Department.
His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping and he was known to all as “Mr. Fix-It.” He also enjoyed taking care of his yard.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, until the 4:30 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the wishes of the family.
