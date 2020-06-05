SHELBYVILLE — Robert William “Bill” Jarnagin, 80, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday morning (June 1, 2020) at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Watseka.
A private family graveside service will be Saturday, June 6, in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, with the Rev. Kevin Ray officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Bill was born in Springfield, on Nov. 23, 1939, the son of Hal W. and Leah B. (Carter) Jarnagin. His parents preceded him in death. After graduating from Shelbyville High School, he went to Eastern Illinois University. After graduating from Eastern, he moved to Manteno to be a history and social studies teacher at Manteno Junior High School. After teaching for 14 years, he moved to Kankakee and worked at AO Smith.
He loved his hometown of Shelbyville, and eventually was able to move back, working at International Paper until his retirement.
“Papa Bill” loved watching his grandsons, Austin and Tyler, play football. He also enjoyed going down to the tavern in Shelbyville and visiting with friends. Bill was a member of the Moose Lodge in Shelbyville and a Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge in Peotone.
Surviving are his daughter, Robyn Jarnagin, of Fayetteville, Ark.; son, Jason Jarnagin (Kellie), of Kankakee; daughter, Jo Jarnagin, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Jim Jarnagin (Doris), of Tower Hill; grandsons, Austin Jarnagin and Tyler Jarnagin, of Kankakee; granddaughter, Cory Carrasco, of Phoenix Ariz.; and his special friend, Toddia Cook, of Shelbyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sylvia; and his sister, Sally Rezinas.
