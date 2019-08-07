Robert J. “Bear” Letton, 61, of Custer Park, passed away Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at his home.
He was born Aug. 1, 1958, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Gloria (Moroni) Letton.
Robert was a senior commodity clerk for ED&F Man Holdings Inc. at the Chicago Board of Trade. He was a graduate of HL Richards High School in Oak Lawn and also Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, where he earned an associate degree.
Robert was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association. His passion was pacers and trotters.
Surviving are two sisters, Lisa (Robert) McGinley, of Crete, and Tina Kalchbrenner, of Orland Park; two brothers, Michael (Patty) Letton and Mark Letton, all of Custer Park; two nephews, Michael Letton Jr. and Kyle McGinley; one niece, Ashley Mazon; and one great-nephew, Joey Mazon. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago or the Scleroderma Foundation, Greater Chicago Chapter.
