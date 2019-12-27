MANHATTAN — Robert “Bob” G. Hobbs, 88, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019).
Surviving are his loving wife of just under 50 years, Carol (nee Schroeder) Hobbs; his son, Michael (Stacie) Hobbs, of Joliet; four grandchildren, John (Emily) Hobbs, Jacob (Mike-fiancé) Hobbs, Lucas Hobbs and Madeline Hobbs; his sister, Irene Hobbs, of Manhattan; his niece, Michelle; and his nephew, David.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Lillian (nee Batson) Hobbs; his brother, Harry (Iola) Hobbs; a brother, in infancy, Wesley; and his nephew, Don Hobbs.
Robert farmed his entire life in the Manhattan area. He was a lifelong member of the Will County Farm Bureau and the Illinois Corn Growers Association.
He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Robert was an active member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, serving two terms on the church council.
He also enjoyed a game of dart ball.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, also at the funeral home. Interment, with full military honors and committal service, will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home.
