KANKAKEE — Robert N. “Bob” Hardwick, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Buckingham, the son of Robert and Florence (Verhoeks) Hardwick. Bob married Kathleen Collins on March 17, 1957, in Clifton.
Bob worked for 39 years at Gould National Battery until he retired in 1999; throughout his career, Bob served as president of the local IBEW union for 28 years.
He was an avid model train collector; and also enjoyed birdwatching and gardening.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Kathleen; his children, Richard Hardwick, of Eureka, Calif., Debra Hammond, of Kankakee, and David Hardwick, of Kankakee; and his grandchildren, Layla Bohm and Aaron (fiancé Shannon O’Connor) Hammond.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Kenneth Hardwick.
To honor Bob’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorial visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!