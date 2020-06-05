Robert Glade

KANKAKEE — Robert B. Glade, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (June 1, 2020) at his home.
Bob was the son of Myron Francis Glade and Mary (Brown) Glade. He was born in Chicago, on Aug. 1, 1938. Bob married Martha Fae (Laird) Glade on June 1, 1963.
They had two children, Laura Lynn Cooke (married Thomas Cooke on July 27, 1985) and Douglas Bruce Glade ((married Tacia (Cary) Glade on Oct. 9, 1993)). Bob had five grandchildren, Megan (Cooke) and Kyle Joern, Jacob and Danielle Cooke, Lindsay (Cooke) and A.J. Simoncelli, and Keegan Glade and Colin Glade; and two great-grandchildren, Madelyn James Joern and Maxwell Robert Cooke.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Francis “Frank” Glade and Marvin Glade.
Bob Glade was a loving family man, a committed man of God, a successful business owner, a community leader and a lover-of-life. Bob loved God, family, friends and music. He met his wife, Marti, back in 1963 when she was the new choir director at Bob’s parents’ church. He loved the Alleluia chorus and enjoyed singing hymns at church with his deep bass voice. Bob was active in the Nazarene church for the last several decades as both a regular attendee/member and he served on various committees. Music played an active role earlier in Bob’s life as well. He was in the Kankakee High School Band, and was actively involved in the Kankakee Blackhawks and the White Tornadoes drum and bugle corps.
He was an active businessman and community leader. He took over as president of Glade Plumbing & Heating Company when his father (Myron) unexpectedly passed away in 1967.
Bob was also actively involved in the community. Over the years, he served in a variety of roles with the Lions Club, Kankakee Community College, YMCA, Homestar Bank, Kankakee Country Club, Kankakee Valley Airport Authority, and was named Citizen of the Year in 1985. He also was active with the State of Illinois for several decades serving as chairman of the Capital Development Board and also as chairman of the Legislative Space Needs Commission.
He loved life. He embraced fun, family and friendships. Some of his fondest memories at the Kankakee Country Club were playing in the annual Rollison event and being the auctioneer. Bob also enjoyed food and time with friends. Blue’s Cafe was a regular stop for breakfast or just a great place to be with family and friends or being the “Elf” at Christmas events.
Bob was many things, but in all things he embraced life with passion, commitment, quality and integrity. “Thank you for celebrating his life with us,” his family said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public celebration of life will be at a later date. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to two of Bob’s greatest passions, his love for God and music. Memorials may be made to the David Jeremiah Ministries to commemorate Bob’s faith and love for God; or to the newly established Robert B. Glade Music Scholarship at Olivet Nazarene University as a way to commemorate Bob’s passion for music. Those who would like to send donation contributions may mail them to: Glade Plumbing & Piping Company, 211 W. Water St., Kankakee IL 60901 and the family will consolidate them and send donations to the donor’s preferred donation organization. (Make checks payable to the preferred memorial organization.)
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
