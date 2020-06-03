Robert Gerdes

PIPER CITY — Robert A. Gerdes, 75, of rural Piper City, passed away Saturday (May 30, 2020) at 7:35 p.m. at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, with the Rev. Gabe Baumgardner officiating. Burial will be in Chatsworth Cemetery, Chatsworth, where full military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to Chatsworth Fire Department or Chatsworth American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth.
Bob was born March 30, 1945, in Fairbury, a son of John and Beryl (Blackmore) Gerdes. He married Jeanne Kurtenbach on Nov. 6, 1966, in Chatsworth. She survives, of rural Piper City.
Also surviving are two sons, Jimmy Gerdes, of Chatsworth, and Ronnie (Rhiannon) Gerdes, of Chatsworth; five grandchildren, Zachary, Devin, Kyleigh, Mackenzie and Holden; two great- grandchildren, Stella and Braeton; two step-great-grandchildren, Kyler and Maddex; along with several nieces and nephews.
Bob was educated in Cullom schools. He farmed his entire life in the Chatsworth area.
He loved buying cars, rebuilding and restoring them and then selling them.
Bob was a member of the Illinois National Guard.
Please sign his online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!