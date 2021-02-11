CHEBANSE — Robert L. Fisher, 95, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Feb. 5, 2021) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Bob was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Onarga, the son of Archie and Ethel (Morgan) Fisher. They preceded him in death. He married Delores Kroll on May 18, 1957, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death July 17, 1982.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra (David) Anderson, of Chebanse, and Amy (Mark) Lewis, of Clifton; three sons, David (Gina) Fisher, of Bourbonnais, Darrin Fisher, of Gardner, and Dan (Karen) Loftus, of Bourbonnais; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bob served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II, from Dec. 7, 1944, through Nov. 20, 1946. He had a rank of Technician Fifth Grade and was awarded the following medals and awards; Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal Japan and Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, where he taught Sunday school.
He retired from A.O. Smith after 35 years, where he served as an accountant and then a truck dispatcher. After A.O. Smith, he enjoyed working as a rural route newspaper carrier for The Daily Journal in Kankakee, serving more than 300 customers for another 17 years.
Bob loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Military rites will be by Chebanse American Legion Post 408 at the church. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. in Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno or Chebanse American Legion Post 408.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
