Robert Elliott

MOORE, S.C. — Robert “Bob” James Elliott, 75, of Moore, S.C., passed away May 1, 2021.
He was married to Donna Hughes Elliott. Bob was the son Cecil and Norma Rohr Elliott. His parents preceded him in death.
Bob was a SC Certified Contractor and business owner.
He enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, playing golf, building model planes, making pens and racing cars.
Bob loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they were the apples of his eye.
In addition to Donna, he is survived by his children, Tricia DeHart (Alan) and Tina Wade; grandchildren, Caimee Wade, Chrissy Hand (Adam) and Emily Dehart; great-grandchildren, Colton Hand, Raylyn Hand and Mckenzie Hand; brothers, Stanley Elliott (Jeanne), of Watseka, and Richard Elliott (Robin), of Greer; and sister-in-law, Marcia Elliott, of Marion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Kaye Elliott and William Joseph Elliott.
A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at West Spartanburg Baptist Church, 431 Silver Lake Road, Duncan, SC 29334. The Rev. Trey Hawkins will officiate.
Memorials may be made to West Spartanburg Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory in Lyman, S.C.
Please sign his online guestbook at livingwatersfh.com.