BOURBONNAIS — Robert J. Drozda Jr., 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 9, 2021) at his home.
He was born in Kankakee Oct. 9, 1947, the son of Robert Sr.
Robert had been a chef at Stateville Correctional Center.
He enjoyed camping at the Kankakee Sportsmans Club.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are two sons, Matt and Tricia Drozda, of Bradley, and Christopher Drozda, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Savanna Drozda, Kolton Drozda and Brian McCue; and nieces and nephews, Kirsten Calan-Lara, Megan Quigley, Stanley Slezak and Curtis Schwartz.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.