Robert Dorsey

BOURBONNAIS — Robert L. Dorsey, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Nov. 20, 2021) at his home.
He was born March 28, 1938, in Urbana, the son of Robert and Lavina (Everett) Dorsey. Robert married Nancy Whitaker. She preceded him in death May 14, 2003.
Robert was an electrician at the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
He enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching NASCAR and watching football.
Surviving are one son, Jeffrey Dorsey, of Romeoville; and one daughter, Pamela Dorsey, of Hemingford, Neb.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Rita Rice, Virginia Ditzler and Shirley Babb.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services. Private family inurnment will be in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.