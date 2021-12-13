CHEBANSE — Robert Frank Dieter, 83, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Dec. 10, 2021) at River Crossing Nursing Home in Joliet.
Robert was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Chebanse, the son of Raymond and Emma (Witt) Dieter. His parents preceded him in death. He married Lenore B. Brule on May 18, 1963, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Joan Klonowski.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan (Christopher) Gregory, of Shorewood, and Kathy (Terry) Nugent, of Winnebago; one son, James Dieter, of Kankakee; one son-in-law, Tom Klonowski, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Dr. Raymond Dieter, of Glen Ellyn; two sisters, Emma Dieter, of Alaska, and Mary Carol Sorensen, of Chebanse; along with seven grandchildren.
Mr. Dieter previously worked at Culligan Water Service as well as worked as a maintenance engineer at a local bank branch.
He was an avid gardener and beekeeper.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, until the noon memorial service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Burial will be at a later date in St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Lightways Hospice online at lightways.org.
