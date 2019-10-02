Robert “Bob” E. Damon Sr., 72, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at his home.
He was born March 14, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Charles M. and June E. (Smith) Damon. Bob married Kathryn Schuch.
Bob worked as a mechanic for CTA and retired after 26 years. He also worked as a volunteer fireman/paramedic in Richton Park for 20 years. Bob had a love of all things Disney.
Surviving are his wife, Kathryn, of Manteno; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert (Carrie) Damon Jr., of Monee, John (Jackie Kelly) Damon, of Kentucky, and Scott (Jennifer) Damon, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Christine (Shane) Richardson, of Bradley; and seven grandchildren, Lennon, Lauren, Jacob, Haleigh, Chloe, Landon and Anna. Also surviving are a sister, LouAnn (Mike) Guerra, of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were a grandson, Anthony; two sisters, Marian Reinitz and Donna Hendrix; and two brothers, Joseph “Butch” Damon and Thomas Damon.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. The funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Burial will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!