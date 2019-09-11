Robert Cavanagh, 83, of Campus, passed away Sept. 3, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Agnes (nee Hydo); loving father to Mary (Tim) Arnold, Scott Sendra and Richard (Jani) Sendra; cherished grandfather to Kerry (Jessica) Schott, Ashley and Amber Arnold; and great-grandfather to Klayton, Lillian and Kayla Schott. He was also a dear cousin to Lynne Lacey, Nancy Petre and Joan Pawlowski.
Robert was born in Chicago, the son of Orville and Alberta Cavanagh.
While in grammar school, Robert was always very proud that he worked in the local butcher shop and Victory Gardens during World War II. After graduating from CVS High School in Chicago, as a teenager, Robert sparked an interest in building, then racing motorcycles (winning many championships) which evolved to his love for building and racing Indianapolis style race cars, where he worked as a chief mechanic on Indy Cars (Silver Crown Champ Dirt Cars). He had the opportunity to work with famous drivers such as Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, and Al and Bobby Unser.
Robert went on to work for a car dealership in Roseland and spent many years as an employee for Clark Lift Truck Company. While working for Cadillac Motors, Robert was the head of customer service, with high profile clients such as members of the Chicago Bears, and Muhammad Ali, who he later became close friends with.
He was always saying “he was steering his own ship,” went on to start his own business, Southwest Lift Truck in Chicago, and then moved it to Campus until his retirement.
Robert will be remembered for his great love of animals, especially his dog, King. He also enjoyed gardening, being a member of the American Legion and NRA and always eating his ice cream first, “to make sure he had room.”
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Chapel services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, also at the funeral home. Internment will follow.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!