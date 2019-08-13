Robert “Bob” E. Brucker, 89, of Cullom, passed away July 11, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Sibley, the son of Albert and Anna (Busing) Brucker. They preceded him in death in addition to two brothers, Lyle and Gene; and one son, Edwin.
Bob married Arlene Onken on Feb. 6, 1955, in Cullom. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Gary (Marlene) Brucker, of Piper City; two grandchildren, Brad (Jenna) Brucker, of Forrest, and Brent (fiancee, Ariel Ochoa) Brucker, of Piper City; and four great-grandchildren, Braylen and Brylee Brucker and Zoe and Ava Brucker.
Mr. Brucker was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom and was a former church council member. He farmed in the Piper City area for many years and was a carpenter in his spare time. Bob was a former 4-H leader in Piper City and loved woodworking, fishing, building things, farming, cooking, wintering in Texas, gardening, camping and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always told his children if you’re going to work, work, if you’re going to play, play, but don’t do both together. He was a quiet man by nature and when he did something, he did it right. Bob always taught great work ethics.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, until the 3:30 p.m. memorial service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. The Rev. Maurico Vieira and the Rev. Sandra Onken will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cullom.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom or the Cullom Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
