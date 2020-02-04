BRADLEY — Robert Lee “Bob” Brown, 85, of Bradley, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Agnes Kounty. Bob married Beverly Peterson in Kankakee.
Bob was a supervisor at a chemical plant and later worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Bob especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Beverly Brown, of Bradley; two daughters and one son-in-law, Debra and Tom Mitsdarffer, of Herscher, and Donna Brown, of Bradley; one grandson, Andrew (Kendra) Souligne; five granddaughters, Alicia (Robert) Frankenhauser, Melanie Kregor, Hillary (Adam) DeYoung, Carley Cooper and Cheenah Mitsdarffer; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his mother and stepfather.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!