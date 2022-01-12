KANKAKEE — Robert J. Boudreau, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022) at Bickford Assisted Living of Bourbonnais.
He was born Feb. 13, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Francis J. and Pauline (Ladd) Boudreau.
Robert attended Limestone Grade School and graduated from Herscher High School. He also attended Kankakee Community College and graduated from Illinois State University, majoring in psychology.
He was an iron worker with the Iron Workers Union Local 465 and 444, working for more than 30 years. He was a hard-working man, building several bridges and structures throughout the Kankakee and Will county area.
Robert enjoyed bicycling and watching wildlife. He was an avid soccer fan and a devoted Cubs fan. Robert was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are one brother, Tom (Melanie) Boudreau, of Toulon; two nephews, Nicholas (Alexis) Boudreau, of Prior Lake, Minn., and Nathan (Rebecca) Boudreau, of Oglesby; one niece, Rachel Boudreau, of Toulon; and seven great-nephews and great-nieces, Brendan, Claire, Margaret, Finnigan, Bryson, Sullivan and Lena.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Bickford Assisted Living or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
The family would like to acknowledge the hard working and dedicated staff at Bickford Assisted Living for the outstanding care they showed Robert over the past year.
