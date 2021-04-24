Robert Bossi

MOMENCE — Robert J. Bossi, 73, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (April 20, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born May 6, 1947, in Chicago Heights, the son of Louis and Edna Qunell Bossi.
Surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, Patti Marcotte, of Bourbonnais, Betty (Larry) Birch, of Ottumwa, Iowa, Bonnie (Vernon) Wehrmann, of Grant Park, and Leon Cornelis, of Boone, Iowa; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Shirley Cornelis.
He had previously worked as a corporate jet pilot for Ashland Oil in Ashland, Ky. Robert had served as an officer on the Grant Park Police Department in Grant Park, a Kankakee County Auxiliary Police Officer, and he retired from the Beecher Police Department in Beecher.
He had attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
Robert served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.
He practiced karate and earned a black belt, enjoyed fly fishing, going to the gun range, running, scuba diving and traveling. Robert also liked watching old Western shows.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home Chapel in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.
